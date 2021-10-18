Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) Short Interest Update

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 52,200 shares, an increase of 26.4% from the September 15th total of 41,300 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 27,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

CNTG stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.95. The stock had a trading volume of 15,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,077. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.64. Centogene has a 1-year low of $8.61 and a 1-year high of $14.79. The stock has a market cap of $197.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.86 and a beta of -2.06.

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.11). Centogene had a negative net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 25.39%. The firm had revenue of $62.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.53 million. As a group, analysts predict that Centogene will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Centogene by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 452,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,724,000 after purchasing an additional 151,127 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Centogene by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 433,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,256,000 after buying an additional 4,737 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Centogene by 126.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 108,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 60,406 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Centogene in the 2nd quarter valued at about $406,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in Centogene in the 2nd quarter valued at about $282,000. 12.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNTG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Centogene in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Centogene from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Centogene in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Centogene from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centogene has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.80.

About Centogene

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic, or other data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies worldwide. The company develops rare disease platform, a data repository, which includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and heterogenetic data that enhances methods for identifying and monitoring rare hereditary diseases and provide solutions that accelerate the development of orphan drugs.

