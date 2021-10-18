Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) Shares Sold by Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C.

Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. cut its holdings in Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 387,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204,579 shares during the quarter. Century Casinos makes up approximately 0.8% of Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. owned 1.31% of Century Casinos worth $5,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNTY. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Century Casinos during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Century Casinos during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Century Casinos by 49.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Century Casinos during the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Century Casinos by 160,566.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 9,634 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Andreas Terler sold 25,000 shares of Century Casinos stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total transaction of $354,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,924.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CNTY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Century Casinos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Century Casinos from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of CNTY stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 733 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,069. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.00. Century Casinos, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.39 and a 12-month high of $15.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.41 million, a PE ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 3.16.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.19. Century Casinos had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $92.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.90 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Century Casinos, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Century Casinos Company Profile

Century Casinos, Inc is an international casino entertainment company, which engages in the development and operation of gaming establishments, lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Poland, and Corporate and Other.

