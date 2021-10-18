Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Price Target Cut to $89.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $104.00 to $89.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CCS. Wedbush lifted their price target on Century Communities from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Zacks Investment Research lowered Century Communities from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Century Communities from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Century Communities from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Century Communities currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $83.33.

Get Century Communities alerts:

CCS stock opened at $61.76 on Thursday. Century Communities has a twelve month low of $38.08 and a twelve month high of $83.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.50 and its 200-day moving average is $67.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.95.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.65. Century Communities had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Century Communities will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Century Communities’s payout ratio is presently 9.65%.

In other Century Communities news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total value of $6,487,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Century Communities by 5.6% in the third quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Century Communities by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Century Communities by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,675 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Century Communities by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 381,646 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,395,000 after buying an additional 145,772 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.