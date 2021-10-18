Ceres Power (LON:CWR) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Ceres Power (LON:CWR) in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,560 ($20.38) price objective on the stock.

Shares of LON CWR opened at GBX 1,081 ($14.12) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £2.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,117.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,088.14. Ceres Power has a 52 week low of GBX 630 ($8.23) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,626 ($21.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 23.28 and a current ratio of 23.66.

About Ceres Power

Ceres Power Holdings plc, a fuel cell technology and engineering company, engages in the development and commercialization of fuel cell technology in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company offers SteelCell, a solid oxide fuel cell (SOFC) that generates power from conventional and sustainable fuels, such as natural gas, biogas, ethanol, and hydrogen.

