Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Short Interest Up 29.6% in September

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,760,000 shares, a growth of 29.6% from the September 15th total of 2,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 896,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ CERT traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 352,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,106. Certara has a 52 week low of $23.75 and a 52 week high of $41.79. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion and a PE ratio of -114.38. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.46.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $70.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.69 million. Research analysts anticipate that Certara will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Certara from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Certara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

In other Certara news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total transaction of $78,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 13,394,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total value of $399,160,123.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,712,772 shares of company stock valued at $620,698,049 over the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Certara during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Certara by 80,750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Certara during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Certara during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Certara during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. 30.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

