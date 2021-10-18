Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Certara Inc. provides medicines to patients using proprietary biosimulation software and technology to transform traditional drug discovery and development. Certara Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

Separately, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Certara from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

CERT traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.60. 352,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,106. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.46. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Certara has a 1-year low of $23.75 and a 1-year high of $41.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.38.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $70.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.69 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Certara will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 7,252,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $188,568,432.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total transaction of $78,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,712,772 shares of company stock valued at $620,698,049 in the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CERT. Monashee Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Certara by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Certara in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,029,000. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in Certara in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,556,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Certara by 139.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 44,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 25,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Certara by 175.8% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 54,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 34,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.05% of the company’s stock.

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

