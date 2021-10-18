CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Short Interest Up 57.0% in September

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,380,000 shares, a growth of 57.0% from the September 15th total of 2,790,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of CF traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.00. 3,146,565 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,308,731. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.24. The company has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. CF Industries has a 12 month low of $25.30 and a 12 month high of $63.40.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CF Industries will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 81.63%.

In related news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 58,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total value of $3,473,782.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 56,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.30, for a total transaction of $3,355,194.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bbva USA purchased a new position in CF Industries in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in CF Industries in the second quarter worth about $37,000. AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in CF Industries by 133.2% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CF Industries in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CF Industries in the third quarter worth about $39,000. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $59.50 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.46.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

