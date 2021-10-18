CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Position Boosted by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 47.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,531 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,598 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in CGI were worth $10,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in CGI in the second quarter valued at about $572,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in CGI in the second quarter worth approximately $284,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CGI in the second quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in CGI by 2.5% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of CGI by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 847,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,499,000 after purchasing an additional 13,024 shares during the last quarter. 51.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GIB. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$124.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $93.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of CGI from C$121.00 to C$128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CGI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.17.

GIB opened at $90.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.14. CGI Inc. has a one year low of $60.58 and a one year high of $93.06.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 10.61%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CGI Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

CGI Company Profile

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

