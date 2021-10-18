Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.56 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) will announce earnings per share of $2.56 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.62. Charles River Laboratories International posted earnings per share of $2.33 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will report full-year earnings of $10.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.88 to $10.45. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $11.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.38 to $11.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Charles River Laboratories International.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $914.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.72 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 12.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CRL shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $410.00 to $461.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $458.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Argus increased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.79.

In related news, VP William D. Barbo sold 12,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.82, for a total value of $4,989,731.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,726.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Birgit Girshick sold 81 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.19, for a total value of $35,817.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,276,754.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,900 shares of company stock valued at $16,673,320. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 589,948 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $170,984,000 after buying an additional 26,620 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 10.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 437,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $126,725,000 after acquiring an additional 40,500 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 144.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 32,362 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,379,000 after acquiring an additional 19,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter worth $333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

CRL opened at $403.54 on Monday. Charles River Laboratories International has a 52-week low of $219.79 and a 52-week high of $460.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $426.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $377.12.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

