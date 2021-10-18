Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing proprietary technology to harness the power of the immune system to combat cancer. The company’s product candidate includes CMP-001, which is in clinical stage. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Separately, Bank of America upgraded Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

NASDAQ CMPI opened at $4.10 on Friday. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.63 and a 52 week high of $23.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.98. The firm has a market cap of $88.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.35.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.14). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Checkmate Pharmaceuticals will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $241,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $149,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $140,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $158,000. 75.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It develops CMP-001, which is in phase II clinical trial in combination with pembrolizumab to treat patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma; combination with nivolumab to treat patients with PD-1 naÃ¯ve neoadjuvant melanoma; and treatment in patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma.

