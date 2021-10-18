Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,350,000 shares, an increase of 38.6% from the September 15th total of 3,860,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

LNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $109.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $104.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.67.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG traded up $2.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $112.51. The company had a trading volume of 46,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,367,731. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.04. Cheniere Energy has a 12 month low of $45.51 and a 12 month high of $111.13. The stock has a market cap of $28.53 billion, a PE ratio of -47.24, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.62.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($2.22). Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 5.73% and a positive return on equity of 22.07%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the third quarter worth about $969,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 66.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,684 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 39.6% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,463 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,821 shares in the last quarter. SL Advisors LLC raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 3.7% in the third quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 19,831 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the third quarter worth about $427,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

