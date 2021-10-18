Cheviot Value Management LLC Buys New Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 343 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 5.9% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 1.2% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the software company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 1.0% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 1.6% in the second quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the software company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA boosted its position in Adobe by 1.2% in the second quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 1,477 shares of the software company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Adobe from $630.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Adobe from $660.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Adobe from $625.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Adobe from $575.00 to $678.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $679.57.

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total transaction of $24,810,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 43 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.76, for a total value of $26,907.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 44,779 shares of company stock worth $27,799,424 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $5.81 during trading on Monday, hitting $615.90. 31,056 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,270,699. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $293.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.33, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $628.35 and its 200-day moving average is $573.21. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $420.78 and a 52 week high of $673.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

