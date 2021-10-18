Cheviot Value Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Cheviot Value Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 592 shares during the period. Cheviot Value Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the second quarter worth $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 120.0% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 79.6% during the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 263.3% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. 59.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

Shares of Altria Group stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.35. The company had a trading volume of 50,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,111,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.54 and a 200 day moving average of $48.61. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.83 and a 52-week high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a return on equity of 268.09% and a net margin of 17.22%. The business had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.57%.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

