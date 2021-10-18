China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC) Short Interest Down 38.8% in September

China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decrease of 38.8% from the September 15th total of 12,900 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 65,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of China Finance Online stock opened at $6.15 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.39. China Finance Online has a 12 month low of $3.52 and a 12 month high of $17.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Get China Finance Online alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in China Finance Online stock. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000. HRT Financial LP owned about 0.56% of China Finance Online as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

China Finance Online Co, Ltd. is a web-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of online access to securities trading services, wealth management products, investment advisory services, as well as financial database and analytics services to institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services and Hong Kong Brokerage Services.

Featured Article: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for China Finance Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Finance Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.