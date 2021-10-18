Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) Downgraded to “Hold” at HSBC

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) was downgraded by research analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CJEWY. Citigroup upgraded shares of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CJEWY opened at $23.16 on Monday. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group has a 1-year low of $11.69 and a 1-year high of $23.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.17.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells jewelry products. The company offers high-end luxury, mass luxury, and youth line jewelry products, including gem-set, gold, and platinum/karat gold products under the CHOW TAI FOOK, HEARTS ON FIRE, T MARK, MONOLOGUE, and SOINLOVE brands.

