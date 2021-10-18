Christopher John Perry Sells 902 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Stock

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) President Christopher John Perry sold 902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $162,369.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Christopher John Perry also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

On Monday, August 2nd, Christopher John Perry sold 900 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.07, for a total transaction of $157,563.00.

NYSE:BR opened at $179.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a PE ratio of 38.78 and a beta of 0.86. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.68 and a 12 month high of $180.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $170.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 42.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 45.23%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BR. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 38.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BR shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.60.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

Further Reading: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.