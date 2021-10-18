Chrono.tech Hits Market Cap of $39.47 Million (TIME)

Chrono.tech (CURRENCY:TIME) traded up 19.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. In the last seven days, Chrono.tech has traded up 73.4% against the US dollar. One Chrono.tech coin can currently be purchased for about $55.58 or 0.00090233 BTC on major exchanges. Chrono.tech has a market cap of $39.47 million and approximately $961,342.00 worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.51 or 0.00043042 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.70 or 0.00202450 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.48 or 0.00091697 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Chrono.tech Profile

Chrono.tech (TIME) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2016. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 coins and its circulating supply is 710,112 coins. The official website for Chrono.tech is chrono.tech . The Reddit community for Chrono.tech is https://reddit.com/r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Chrono.tech is blog.chrono.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Time is an Ethereum-based token issued by Chronobank. It allows users to receive dividends from the fees and issuance of Labor-Hour Tokens (LHT) in the Chronobank system. Chronobank is a system designed to tokenize labour-hours using blockchain technology. The system leverages smart contract techniques to automate a process whereby a country-specific ‘labour-hour’ token may be redeemed for real labour-hours via legally binding (traditional) contracts with labour-offering companies. The proposed ‘stable-coin’ LHT implementation provides a non-volatile, inflation-resistant digital asset transfer system. “

