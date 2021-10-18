CIBC Boosts Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Price Target to C$9.00

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) had its price target lifted by CIBC from C$6.50 to C$9.00 in a report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. CIBC currently has a na rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BIR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Birchcliff Energy to C$6.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Birchcliff Energy to C$6.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Birchcliff Energy to C$6.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$4.25 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Birchcliff Energy to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$6.30.

BIR stock opened at C$6.90 on Friday. Birchcliff Energy has a twelve month low of C$1.72 and a twelve month high of C$7.12. The company has a market cap of C$1.84 billion and a PE ratio of 20.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.73.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$193.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$188.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Birchcliff Energy will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.99%.

In other news, Senior Officer Myles Bosman sold 200,000 shares of Birchcliff Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.53, for a total value of C$1,306,000.00.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

