CIBC Boosts Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Price Target to C$9.75

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) had its target price upped by CIBC from C$9.00 to C$9.75 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$7.75 to C$8.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$6.75 to C$7.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.55.

Crescent Point Energy stock opened at $5.07 on Friday. Crescent Point Energy has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $5.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). Crescent Point Energy had a net margin of 89.04% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $769.55 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.024 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is a positive change from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPG. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the first quarter worth $51,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the second quarter valued at $63,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the second quarter valued at $72,000. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. 34.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

