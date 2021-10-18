CIBC Boosts MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target to C$17.00

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its target price lifted by CIBC from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.
MEG has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank raised shares of MEG Energy to a buy rating and set a C$13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Tudor Pickering upped their price objective on shares of MEG Energy to C$10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$8.28 price objective (down from C$12.00) on shares of MEG Energy in a report on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of MEG Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$10.39.
Shares of MEG Energy stock opened at C$10.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$3.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 56.60. MEG Energy has a 52-week low of C$2.14 and a 52-week high of C$11.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.67 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.09.
In other MEG Energy news, Director William Robert Klesse purchased 10,000 shares of MEG Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$7.56 per share, with a total value of C$75,580.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 390,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,947,641.84.
MEG Energy Company Profile
MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.
