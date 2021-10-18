CIBC Boosts MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target to C$17.00

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its target price lifted by CIBC from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

MEG has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank raised shares of MEG Energy to a buy rating and set a C$13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Tudor Pickering upped their price objective on shares of MEG Energy to C$10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$8.28 price objective (down from C$12.00) on shares of MEG Energy in a report on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of MEG Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$10.39.

Shares of MEG Energy stock opened at C$10.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$3.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 56.60. MEG Energy has a 52-week low of C$2.14 and a 52-week high of C$11.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.67 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.09.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$971.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MEG Energy will post 1.7799999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MEG Energy news, Director William Robert Klesse purchased 10,000 shares of MEG Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$7.56 per share, with a total value of C$75,580.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 390,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,947,641.84.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

