CIBC Boosts Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Price Target to C$11.00

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from C$8.00 to C$11.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. CIBC currently has a na rating on the stock.

PEY has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development to C$8.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$6.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Peyto Exploration & Development currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$8.86.

Get Peyto Exploration & Development alerts:

PEY opened at C$9.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.00. The company has a market cap of C$1.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 52-week low of C$2.56 and a 52-week high of C$10.43.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$140.46 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Peyto Exploration & Development will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen Jonathan Chetner sold 3,993 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.49, for a total value of C$29,906.37. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$96,310.05. Also, Senior Officer Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 5,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.35, for a total transaction of C$36,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,260 shares in the company, valued at C$905,961. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 39,000 shares of company stock valued at $297,708 and have sold 118,558 shares valued at $861,117.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.