CIBC Raises Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Price Target to C$9.00

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) had its price objective upped by CIBC from C$6.50 to C$9.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$6.25 to C$10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$8.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded Birchcliff Energy to a buy rating and set a C$9.25 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Birchcliff Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.75.

BIREF opened at $5.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Birchcliff Energy has a 1 year low of $1.34 and a 1 year high of $5.70.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $157.64 million during the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 13.77%.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.0159 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.33%.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of petroleum and natural gas reserves. Its properties include Peace River Arch and Montney/Doig Resource Play. The company was founded by Myles R. Bosman, Gordon W. Cameron, Bruno P. Geremia, Laurence A. Shaw, Werner A.

