CIBC Raises Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Price Target to C$2.75

Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$2.30 to C$2.10 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$1.75 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$2.00 to C$1.65 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.06.

OTCMKTS:ESVIF opened at $1.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.40 and a 200-day moving average of $1.33. Ensign Energy Services has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $2.04.

Ensign Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. Its services include drilling, directional drilling, and well servicing. The company was founded on March 31, 1987 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

