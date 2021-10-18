Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.03 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) to report sales of $1.03 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Ciena’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.02 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.05 billion. Ciena reported sales of $828.48 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Ciena will report full year sales of $3.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.60 billion to $3.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.81 billion to $3.94 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ciena.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $988.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.41 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Ciena from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ciena currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.27.

CIEN traded down $1.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.25. 1,178,777 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,285,716. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Ciena has a 12-month low of $38.03 and a 12-month high of $61.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.83.

In other Ciena news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total transaction of $113,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total value of $291,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,669 shares of company stock worth $2,902,189 over the last quarter. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spring Creek Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 64.1% in the first quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 7,634,591 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $417,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982,200 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Ciena by 28.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,360,829 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $361,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,204 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Ciena by 7.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,992,283 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $227,121,000 after acquiring an additional 290,606 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Ciena by 20.3% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,369,672 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $184,388,000 after acquiring an additional 567,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Ciena by 28.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,276,838 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $186,419,000 after acquiring an additional 719,196 shares in the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

