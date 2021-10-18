Citigroup Inc. Has $266,000 Stock Holdings in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Citigroup Inc. cut its position in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 668 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Kennametal by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Kennametal in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Kennametal in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kennametal by 25,440.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kennametal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000.

KMT stock opened at $36.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Kennametal Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.76 and a 1 year high of $43.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 2.07.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.13. Kennametal had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $515.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kennametal announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, August 2nd that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Kennametal in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kennametal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.57.

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

