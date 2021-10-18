Citigroup Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,146 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Altus Midstream were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Altus Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Altus Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Altus Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Altus Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $618,000. Institutional investors own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Altus Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

ALTM opened at $87.99 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 3.74. Altus Midstream has a 12 month low of $9.44 and a 12 month high of $88.53.

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $35.59 million for the quarter. Altus Midstream had a negative return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 49.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altus Midstream will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.82%. Altus Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 284.36%.

Altus Midstream Profile

Altus Midstream Co engages in the ownership of gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets. It focuses on the Permian Basin of West Texas. The company was founded on December 12, 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

