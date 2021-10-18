Citigroup Inc. Purchases 70,613 Shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) by 1,151.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 76,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 70,613 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 5.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 139,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 7,275 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 22.3% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 81.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 13,607 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 53.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 14,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 4.9% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 384,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 18,005 shares during the last quarter. 26.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WMC opened at $2.57 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1,494.10, a current ratio of 1,494.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.75. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $4.19. The firm has a market cap of $156.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 2.16.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a net margin of 21.46% and a return on equity of 9.16%. Equities analysts expect that Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.34%. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in managing a diversified portfolio of assets. It focuses on investing in, financing and managing real estate related securities, whole loans and other financial assets. The company was founded on June 3, 2009 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

