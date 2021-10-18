Citigroup Inc. Sells 21,172 Shares of The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,172 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in The Marcus were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in The Marcus in the second quarter worth about $988,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in The Marcus in the second quarter worth about $724,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in The Marcus by 1,544.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 238,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,065,000 after purchasing an additional 224,316 shares during the period. Aperimus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Marcus in the second quarter worth about $596,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in The Marcus in the second quarter worth about $403,000. Institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of The Marcus from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Marcus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of The Marcus from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

MCS opened at $18.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The Marcus Co. has a 1-year low of $7.04 and a 1-year high of $24.71. The company has a market capitalization of $589.79 million, a PE ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.54.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $92.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.05 million. The Marcus had a negative net margin of 60.83% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. Equities analysts forecast that The Marcus Co. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Marcus Profile

Marcus Corp. engages in operating movie theatres, hotels, and resorts. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.

