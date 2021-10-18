Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) Short Interest Update

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a decrease of 25.9% from the September 15th total of 23,200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 20,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of Citizens Community Bancorp stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $13.75. 11,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,185. Citizens Community Bancorp has a one year low of $7.11 and a one year high of $14.81. The company has a market capitalization of $146.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.85 and a 200 day moving average of $13.63.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $16.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 million. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.41%. Analysts predict that Citizens Community Bancorp will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eidelman Virant Capital increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 113,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Citizens Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 118.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,030 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 26,597 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 2,731 shares in the last quarter. 49.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Citizens Community Bancorp

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal Bank. It provides commercial, agricultural and consumer banking services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Eau Claire, WI.

