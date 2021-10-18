City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,352 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.05% of City Office REIT worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 7.6% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 18,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 7.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of City Office REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in City Office REIT in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in City Office REIT by 18.8% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 4,587 shares during the period. 71.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO James Thomas Farrar sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $76,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CIO opened at $18.74 on Monday. City Office REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.12 and a 52 week high of $19.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.49. The firm has a market cap of $816.20 million, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

CIO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on City Office REIT from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. B. Riley increased their price objective on City Office REIT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on City Office REIT from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of City Office REIT in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.83.

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

