City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Sets New 52-Week High at $19.05

Shares of City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.05 and last traded at $18.94, with a volume of 2847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.74.

CIO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of City Office REIT from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of City Office REIT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of City Office REIT from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of City Office REIT in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.83.

The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.45 and its 200-day moving average is $13.49. The company has a market capitalization of $825.78 million, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is 49.18%.

In related news, CEO James Thomas Farrar sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $76,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 4,587 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 254.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 171,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 123,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 149,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 15,137 shares during the last quarter. 71.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO)

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

