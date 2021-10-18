Clearbridge Investments LLC Decreases Stock Position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,396 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,917 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 11.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,496,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $858,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,706 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Ares Management by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,364,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $849,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ares Management by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,166,662 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $328,548,000 after purchasing an additional 182,135 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Ares Management by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,679,973 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $234,009,000 after buying an additional 221,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,163,847 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $201,190,000 after buying an additional 331,832 shares during the period. 43.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ARES. Zacks Investment Research raised Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Ares Management from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ares Management from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Ares Management from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.63.

Shares of ARES stock opened at $76.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.10 and a beta of 1.01. Ares Management Co. has a one year low of $40.56 and a one year high of $81.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.14. Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $507.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.59 million. Equities research analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.08%.

In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 424,119 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.95 per share, for a total transaction of $11,430,007.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 49.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

