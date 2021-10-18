Clearbridge Investments LLC Increases Stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 896.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,920 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 28,718 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $2,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSGP. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CoStar Group by 16.3% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders raised its position in CoStar Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management raised its position in CoStar Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 1,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in CoStar Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Fort L.P. raised its position in CoStar Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 1,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CSGP shares. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.59.

CSGP stock opened at $93.80 on Monday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.31 and a 52 week high of $95.28. The company has a quick ratio of 11.62, a current ratio of 11.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.88.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. CoStar Group had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $480.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. CoStar Group’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 6,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total transaction of $528,343.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

