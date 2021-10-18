Clearbridge Investments LLC Invests $718,000 in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth about $874,885,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $499,395,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $174,956,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $153,217,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth $128,305,000.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

OGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.33.

In related news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.79 per share, with a total value of $101,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

Shares of NYSE OGN opened at $34.89 on Monday. Organon & Co. has a twelve month low of $27.25 and a twelve month high of $38.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.53.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.