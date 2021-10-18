Clearbridge Investments LLC Purchases 50,370 Shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG)

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,370 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in GreenTree Hospitality Group were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 14.1% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,435,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,025,000 after acquiring an additional 300,559 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC boosted its holdings in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 980,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,895,000 after acquiring an additional 33,054 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 25.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after buying an additional 28,247 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 72.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 87,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 36,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 11.3% during the second quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 13,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Get GreenTree Hospitality Group alerts:

GHG stock opened at $8.87 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.04. The company has a market cap of $914.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.74. GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $7.55 and a twelve month high of $16.50.

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. GreenTree Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 33.63%. The company had revenue of $36.82 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Company Profile

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. is a holding company engages in hospitality business. It specializes in the franchise, management, and operation of hotels in China through the GreenTree Inns brand. The company was founded by Alex S. Xu on October 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG).

Receive News & Ratings for GreenTree Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenTree Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.