Clearbridge Investments LLC Raises Holdings in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Kadant were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kadant in the second quarter worth about $291,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kadant by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 189,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,394,000 after purchasing an additional 5,186 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Kadant by 4.0% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,631,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,356,000 after purchasing an additional 62,053 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Kadant in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Kadant by 5.6% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jonathan W. Painter sold 4,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.44, for a total value of $976,328.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Dara F. Mitchell sold 1,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $339,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,878 shares of company stock valued at $4,752,290 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of KAI opened at $206.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.95, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $208.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.06. Kadant Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.14 and a twelve month high of $225.64.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.50. Kadant had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm had revenue of $195.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.07 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kadant Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Kadant in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

