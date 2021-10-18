Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 781 Shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its position in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 781 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in John Bean Technologies by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in John Bean Technologies by 5.4% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in John Bean Technologies by 3.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in John Bean Technologies by 2.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

JBT opened at $149.56 on Monday. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $80.74 and a 1-year high of $161.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $146.75 and a 200-day moving average of $141.81.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.19. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $475.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. John Bean Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 10.15%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JBT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised John Bean Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on John Bean Technologies from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.20.

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $44,949.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT).

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.