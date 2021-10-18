ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) Stake Lessened by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) by 60.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 36,990 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund were worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 164.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,819 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 26,619 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 1.7% during the second quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 147,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 59.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,581 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 40,946 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 9.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 9,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund during the first quarter worth $412,000.

Shares of NYSE:CTR opened at $27.36 on Monday. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.30 and a 1 year high of $27.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.14%.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Company Profile

ClearBridge MLP & Midstream Total Return Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It offers total-return oriented portfolio of primarily energy master limited partnerships (MLPs) and midstream entities. It also engages in the provision of the opportunity for attractive, tax-deferred distributions with a combined emphasis on capital appreciation.

