CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $160.13.

CCMP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded CMC Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CMC Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on CMC Materials in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:CCMP traded up $2.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $126.65. 228,666 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,255. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $126.30 and its 200-day moving average is $147.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.39 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.17. CMC Materials has a 1-year low of $119.19 and a 1-year high of $198.60.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $309.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.54 million. CMC Materials had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a positive return on equity of 21.41%. CMC Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CMC Materials will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 12th. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.63%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of CMC Materials in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CMC Materials in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CMC Materials in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of CMC Materials by 152.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CMC Materials in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMC Materials Company Profile

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

