Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.820-$0.820 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $480.20 million-$499.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $489.98 million.Cognyte Software also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.100-$0.100 EPS.

NASDAQ:CGNT opened at $21.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion and a PE ratio of 21.17. Cognyte Software has a 12 month low of $19.83 and a 12 month high of $38.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.90.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The medical device company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $116.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.55 million. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cognyte Software will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CGNT. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Cognyte Software from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Cognyte Software in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cognyte Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Cognyte Software in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $24.33 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Cognyte Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,400,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Cognyte Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Cognyte Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Cognyte Software Company Profile

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

