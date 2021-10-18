Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,231 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTF. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 35.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 311,843 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,705,000 after buying an additional 81,841 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 3.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,564,613 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $43,700,000 after purchasing an additional 51,986 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 32.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 175,381 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,899,000 after purchasing an additional 42,963 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 149.6% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 52,833 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 31,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 19.0% in the first quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 118,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,313,000 after buying an additional 18,900 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:UTF opened at $27.87 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.54. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a twelve month low of $22.23 and a twelve month high of $29.95.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

About Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

