Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) Position Decreased by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,258 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LDP. LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,847,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,657,000. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 36,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 9,032 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 20,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund alerts:

NYSE:LDP opened at $27.26 on Monday. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.04 and a twelve month high of $27.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.18 and a 200-day moving average of $26.98.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.143 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Profile

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.