Coles Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLEGF) Short Interest Update

Coles Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLEGF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 104,500 shares, a decrease of 30.5% from the September 15th total of 150,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 65.3 days.
CLEGF stock opened at $13.20 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.78. Coles Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.85 and a fifty-two week high of $14.40.
Coles Group Company Profile
See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating
Receive News & Ratings for Coles Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coles Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.