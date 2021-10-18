Coles Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLEGF) Short Interest Update

Coles Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLEGF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 104,500 shares, a decrease of 30.5% from the September 15th total of 150,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 65.3 days.

CLEGF stock opened at $13.20 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.78. Coles Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.85 and a fifty-two week high of $14.40.

Coles Group Company Profile

Coles Group Limited operates as a retailer in Australia. The company operates through Supermarkets, Liquor, and Express segments. It provides fresh food, groceries, and general merchandise through 824 supermarkets, including coles online and coles financial services. The company operates coles.com.au, which offers a choice of home delivery; and provides insurance, credit cards, and personal loans to Australian families.

