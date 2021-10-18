Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:CLAA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:CLAA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a drop of 27.9% from the September 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II stock. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:CLAA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000. 46.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CLAA traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $9.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,674. Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $9.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.75.

Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

