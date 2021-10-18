Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 5,229 Shares of Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,185 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,229 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.15% of Flexion Therapeutics worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 60.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 288,428 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 108,353 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP bought a new position in Flexion Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $12,560,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 644.6% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 82,080 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 71,056 shares during the period. Dumac Inc. bought a new position in Flexion Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $887,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 22.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 58,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Flexion Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James cut shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Flexion Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.96.

FLXN opened at $9.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.23 and a 200 day moving average of $7.39. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $13.66.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $28.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.02 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel and local therapies. It specializes in the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions including osteoarthritis. It offers products under the Zilretta brand, an extended-release corticosteroid approved to manage osteoarthritis knee pain.

