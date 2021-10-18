Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.14% of Adams Natural Resources Fund worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 278,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL lifted its position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 582,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 3,736 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 58,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 6,085 shares during the period. 26.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PEO opened at $16.96 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.50. Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.04 and a fifty-two week high of $17.09.

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

