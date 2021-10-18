Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 290 Shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Utilities ETF were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JXI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF by 13.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF by 16.1% during the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 6,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 6,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares Global Utilities ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares Global Utilities ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JXI opened at $60.59 on Monday. iShares Global Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $55.52 and a 52 week high of $64.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.04 and a 200 day moving average of $61.79.

iShares Global Utilities ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Utilities Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Utilities Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index and measures the performance of companies that the Index provider deems to be part of the utilities sector of the economy.

