Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 804 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 13.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 804 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,590,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,879,715,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071,977 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,374,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,057,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,094,000 after acquiring an additional 870,800 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,146,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,436,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,642,000 after acquiring an additional 694,913 shares during the period. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Shares of CBRE Group stock opened at $101.47 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.89. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.17 and a 12-month high of $102.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $34.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.49.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.58. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

In other CBRE Group news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 341,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $32,555,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO J. Christopher Kirk sold 18,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total transaction of $1,746,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 141,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,717,019.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 661,227 shares of company stock valued at $63,439,266. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

Read More: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.