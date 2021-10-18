Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 5,955 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:BAUG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:BAUG) by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,955 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAUG. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August during the first quarter valued at $52,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August by 50.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August by 57.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August in the second quarter worth $328,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August by 145.9% in the second quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 27,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 16,078 shares during the period.

Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August stock opened at $32.11 on Monday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August has a one year low of $27.18 and a one year high of $32.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.55.

