Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Short Interest Update

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, an increase of 35.4% from the September 15th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 251,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of CODYY opened at $14.33 on Monday. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a twelve month low of $7.27 and a twelve month high of $15.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.30 and a 200-day moving average of $13.66.

Get Compagnie de Saint-Gobain alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA engages in designing, manufacturing, and distribution of materials and solutions for the construction, mobility, healthcare and other industrial application markets. The firm operates through the following segments: High Performance Solutions (HPS), Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Americas, and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.